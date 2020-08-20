Nominations open for United Way’s Women Who Mean Business Awards

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Nominations are now open for the United Way’s third annual Women Who Mean Business Awards.

“While COVID-19 will undeniably change the way this year’s event is celebrated, United Way of Acadiana is eager to recognize accomplished women who have made a difference in their community,” stated the organization in a press release.

Nominations are open for the 2020 awards event at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/wwmb-2020. Nominations are open through Friday, Sept. 11. The awards ceremony will be held in the fall with details to follow.

This year, United Way of Acadiana said it is encouraging the community to consider nominating someone who has made a significant impact during this pandemic, whether it be a worker on the front lines or an individual who has shined despite the challenges of this unprecedented time.

Nominees must be women who have made a significant impact in their workplaces and/or communities through entrepreneurship, professionalism, civic engagement and community leadership. They must reside and/or work in one of the four parishes United Way of Acadiana serves — Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, or Vermilion parishes.

“We are so thrilled to honor deserving women in our community again this year,” said President and CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar. “This award always gives our community a chance to celebrate those women in our region who are advancing our community, which in turn inspires more women. And there’s no doubt that this year, we have seen some amazing efforts by women in our community.”

Women United chair Miriam Bourgeois added, “I am proud to live in a community that recognizes and honors extraordinary women who are dedicated to improving our lives.”