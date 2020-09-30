Nominations for 87th annual Civic Cup Award open through Oct. 4

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) is reminding Lafayette residents that the nominations for the 87th annual Civic Cup Award will remain open through Oct. 4.

This award honors a person who has accomplished an outstanding humanitarian or civic deed or good deeds benefiting the Lafayette community. Nominations can be submitted via the CFA website at www.cfacadiana.org/civiccup.

The honoree will be selected from nominations submitted by the public and chosen by an anonymous committee made up of past Civic Cup award recipients. The nominee must not have received payment for the deed and it must not have been done in the regular line of duty.

“The Civic Cup Award dates back to 1933, when Maurice Heymann was recognized for his founding of the Oil Center and Lafayette Mardi Gras,” says Dr. Paul Azar Jr., Civic Cup president and 2009 recipient of the award. “Since then, we have awarded an outstanding individual each year through what has always been an open nomination process. This year, especially, we are asking the public for diverse nominations of citizens who have made a positive impact on Lafayette and the future of our community.”

Other past Civic Cup recipients have included Edith Garland Dupre, Greg Davis, Jewell Lowe, Ed Abel, Paul Hilliard, Dr. Mary Neiheisel and last year’s winner, Jerry K. Greig.

This year’s winner will be announced on Oct. 8 and presented the Civic Cup along with corporate sponsor IBERIABANK during an event at the Petroleum Club on Nov. 10.