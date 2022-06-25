LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Protesters lined the streets of Lafayette following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Women from different walks of life told News 10’s Rodricka Taylor what the Supreme Court’s decision means to them.

Rachel Mouton, a mother of two daughters, says she wants her children to have the same rights she had growing up. She wants her children to have the same access as she did to things like birth control.

“Roe V. Wade is so much more than just abortion. It’s Women’s health care. I have two children with a uterus, and it’s important to me that their health gets taken care of just like a man’s health would get taken care of,” said Mouton.

Cars honked their horns in agreement while others displayed strong emotions.

“**** your church. **** your God, and **** every family member that voted Republican, and my family **** them all,” said Laurie Grisham, “I hope they see just what an infringement it is. How dangerous it is. Even the people who aren’t exactly pro-abortion they see that this is just the beginning.”

Reverend Constance Mcintosh has witnessed a lot in her 71 years. She says her attendance at the protest means showing compassion to those in favor of abortion rights.

“”It’s more about love and mercy than it is morality,” she said.

The protestors hope their voices are heard and say they will continue the fight for women’s rights.