No shots fired in Tuesday’s standoff in Branch community

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An investigation into Tuesday’s standoff in Acadia Parish that ended in one arrest has now revealed new information about the suspect, 34-year-old Jiveston Hebert of Branch.

In a press release Wednesday, Sheriff K.P. Gibson said that as deputies continued their investigation into the incident, evidence was reviewed and it was determined that Hebert did not fire any shots at deputies.

Hebert was previously charged with 6 counts of attempted first degree murder on a peace officer after police had initially said that he fired shots at deputies from an attic inside a home that he fled too.

“Deputies reviewed the evidence and determined that the defendant in this case did not fire shots at deputies. Thus we have requested that the charges of 6 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder be declined by the judge setting bond,” Gibson said.