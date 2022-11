The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There is no school on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 for public school students across Acadiana.

The day off comes as a result of campuses being used as polling locations and the influx of visitors during school hours would pose security challenges.

Teachers, school administrators and staff will report to work and use the day as a professional development day.