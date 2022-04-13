SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said no injuries were reported this morning in a cabinet shop fire on W. Gloria Switch Rd.

Responders reported to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. this morning to find heavy smoke coming from the metal building. After forcing their way in to the structure, Sonnier said a heavy fire had spread to several cabinet construction areas, but it was quickly brought under control.

Investigators believe the fire to be accidental in nature at this time, but because of the heavy fire damage, the investigation into the exact cause is ongoing, said Sonnier. Major fire and smoke damage has been reported.

Crews from Duson and Carencro Fire departments also responded to the scene.