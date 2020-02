RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Gunshots were fired during a Mardi Gras celebration Tuesday in the 800 block of Lyman Avenue in Rayne.

Police Chief Carroll Stelly said officers responded to a report of shots fired at an “unauthorized” celebration and on arrival found that there was a shooting that took place but no one was hit by the gunfire.

According to Stelly, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.

There were no arrests made and police continue to investigate and identify possible suspects.