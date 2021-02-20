No injuries reported in Duson mobile home fire believed to be caused by space heaters

DUSON, La. (KLFY) The Duson Fire Department believes a space heater to be the cause of a mobile home fire in the 500 block of Fifth Street.

Fire Chief Coby Duhon says late Friday a caller advised that they first heard an explosion then realized that their trailer was on fire.

Duhon said once on scene, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes.

He said an investigation has determined that the fire was caused by space heaters inside the mobile home.

Duhon issued a reminder about space heaters saying that they should be a minimum of 3 feet from anything.

He also advised that residents should never overload a breaker and also never use an oven or stove top to warm your home.

No injuries were reported.