No injuries, but home is a total loss in Breaux Bridge fire

Posted: / Updated:

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — It’s unknown what started it, but a house fire in the 100 block of Malcomb Street today (Feb. 3) has left the homeowner without a place to live.

Breaux Bridge Fire Chief Johnny LeBlanc told KLFY that the fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire, but the house was considered a “total loss” due to fire and smoke damage. Firefighters finally left the scene at around 3 p.m.

“There were no injuries,” said LeBlanc. “We’ve contacted the Red Cross to put them in touch with the homeowner.”

LeBlanc said the cause of the fire is not entirely clear, but the matter is still under investigation.

