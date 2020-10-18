No injuries after mobile home fire in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said no one was injured after a fire broke out Sunday at a mobile home in the 100 block of Dassas Street.

According to Sonnier, when firefighters arrived they found the front end of a manufactured home engulfed in flames.

He said the homeowner was able to safely escape without injury, and that four other occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an air conditioner window unit.

Sonnier said the American Red Cross is assisting the family with their immediate needs as a result of the fire.

