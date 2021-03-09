No injuries after helicopter crashes on private property in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A helicopter crashed during landing Tuesday afternoon at a private residence in Lafayette Parish.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred as the helicopter pilot was attempting to set down just after 4 p.m. on Denais Road.

Cpt. John Mowell said the pilot was attempting a landing at his residence when “something went wrong.”

He said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified.

It remains unknown if there were any passengers onboard.