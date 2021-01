LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Heat from the fireplace spread to the attic causing a fire at a home on St. Joseph Street in Lafayette.

Family members were home at the time and told firefighters they heard a popping sound behind the fire box, and that the lights blinked on and off.

On scene, firefighters say they found heavy smoke coming from the eaves and attic of the home.

The fire was quickly extinguish before it caused substantial fire damage.

No injuries were reported.