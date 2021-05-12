No indictment stokes calls for federal probe in Trayford Pellerin officer-involved shooting death

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Pellerin family attorney says the next step following the no true bill indictment against five Lafayette Police Officers, is to unstay the federal lawsuit the Pellerin’s have pending; and reach out to the Justice Department regarding a civil rights review.

Lafayette grand jury declines to indict officers in Trayford Pellerin killing, DA shares crime scene videos

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Lafayette declined to charge the officers in the August shooting death of Trayford Pellerin.

During a press conference Wednesday, Community activist and Village 337 President Devon Norman requested the federal government investigate the Trayford Pellerin shooting and Louisiana State Police after its investigation determined the shooting of Pellerin was justifiable.

“This is not an easy day for anyone.” Trayford Pellerin family attorney discusses grand jury’s decision not to indict officers

Norman says the grand jury’s decision was somewhat expected.

“I think everybody is just kind of in a state of shock but frustrated because we kind of unfortunately expected this to happen. We expected that. We didn’t hold this administration to any higher standard than any other elected official in Lafayette,” Norman stated.

Norman also criticized the district attorney’s demeanor when he presented the evidence during a press conference on Tuesday.

“He smirked and smiled throughout the press conference as he told the story of Trayford based upon the Louisiana State Police Department. He literally had the audacity to quote our slide show,” Norman said.

After Tuesday’s no indictment decision, the family attorney says the next step is to contact the Justice Department and to un pause the family’s federal lawsuit.

“We will un-pause the proceedings. We’ll get the officials answers from the Lafayette Consolidated Government and other officials named.

We will get to learn the names of the officers who were involved in the shooting. We will begin to get to work,” Pellerin family attorney Ronald Haley stated.