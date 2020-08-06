No guarantee parish tax money for recreation centers will be enough to save all laid off employees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette parish tax dollars could be available to rescue four city recreation centers scheduled for closure.

Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin has been working alongside other parish council members to find a solution.

Naquin says last year the parish gave $374k to city parks and recreation.

“We realized that we have around $200k. We want to give it to the City of Lafayette, to the council and mayor’s office to say this is all we really have, but it’s better than nothing,” Naquin said.

Naquin says the number of workers who will be able to remain on the job will be someone else’s decision.

“There will be some funding for some employees to stay on, however I can’t guarantee all 37. That’s going to have to be the administration and council to decide on that.”

“The $200k is to focus on those four recreation centers on the north side.”

Closing the recreation centers is not the only issue for people protesting the closures.

They’re concerned because the centers are all on the Northside.

“Obviously we have disappointed a lot of people on that side of town but the intent was never to hurt them or the community. I believe in parks and recreation. I grew up in that system. I wanted to come back as well as other council members and make it right,” Naquin stated.