No cost COVID-19 testing sites available in multiple parishes during last week of October

(KLFY) No-cost COVID testing sites planned for Acadiana for the week beginning October 26 and ending October 30.

10/26/20 – St. Martin Parish

8a to 3p St Martin St Martin Health Unit 303 W. Port St, St Martinville

10/27/20 – Iberia Parish

8a to 3p Iberia Iberia Parish Health Unit 715B Weldon St, New Iberia (Flu Vaccine also available)

10/28/20 – Evangeline Parish

8a to 3p St Landry Melville Civic Center 1105 1st Street, Melville

10/28/20 – Acadia Parish

8a to 3p Acadia Acadia Parish Health Unit 1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley

10/29/20 – Vermilion Parish

7a to 5p Vermilion Vermilion Parish Health Unit 2501 Charity Street, Abbeville (Flu Vaccine also available)

10/29/20 – St. Landry Parish

7a to 5p St Landry Opelousas Civic Center 1638 Creswell Lane, Opelousas (Flu Vaccine also available)

10/30/20 – Lafayette Parish

8a to 3p Lafayette Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W Willow St, Lafayette (Flu Vaccine also available)