No change to Lafayette garbage and recycling collection for Easter weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In a press release, Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that there will be no changes to the residential waste and recycling collection schedule on Good Friday in Lafayette Parish. Republic Services will run its routes on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Also, typically, the week after holidays, Republic Services employees pick up excess waste outside of carts, but will not collect extra garbage the week after Easter this year.

According to LCG officials, residents shouldn’t have extra garbage, as there should be no large gatherings over Easter weekend.

