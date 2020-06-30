NIPD searching for armed shirtless suspect who allegedly threatened people inside a convenience store

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)-The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

On June 29, 2020, at 11:57 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery of a business located in the 600 block of West Admiral Doyle Drive.

Upon arrival, detectives found that an individual entered the business threatening people while armed with a firearm. The subject then reportedly stole items before fleeing the store in a grey vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Versa, authorities said.

(NIPD)

Images of the suspect and the vehicle was obtained from video surveillance equipment.

Anyone able to identify this individual contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com.

Those with information may also contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. All tips will remain anonymous.