Night hunting case in St. Landry Parish leads to multiple arrest

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents cited 12 people during the months of January and February for alleged illegal deer hunting activity in St. Landry Parish.

It happened on Jan. 12 following a complaint about someone hunting from a vehicle off I-49.

Agents investigated the complaint and found an SUV with a freshly killed antlerless deer and two hogs, LDWF said.

28-year-old Brannon Buller of Ville Platte was arrested on 20 counts each of hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public road, and hunting from a moving vehicle.

He was also cited for tagging another person’s deer, possession of over the limit of deer, and eight counts of selling deer, LDWF said.

22-year-old Toni LeBleu, also of Ville Platte was arrested for four counts each of hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public road and hunting from a moving vehicle. She was also cited for hunting without resident basic season and big game hunting licenses, and not possessing deer tags.

Buller and LeBleu were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, LDWF said.

25-year-old Logan Morrison, of Ville Platte was cited for hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public road and hunting from a moving vehicle, and 28-year-old Holden Leger of Ville Platte was cited for eight counts each of hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public road and hunting from a moving vehicle.

According to LDWF, Buller admitted to shooting a deer and two hogs and LeBleau admitted to driving the vehicle and using the headlights to illuminate the deer.

At the jail, LDWF said Buller admitted to harvesting approximately 20 deer after hours along I-49 and selling most of the deer meat to numerous individuals in St. Landry, Lafayette and Evangeline parishes since November of 2020.

LeBleu, Leger and Morrison were all involved in the illegal harvesting or processing of the deer, LDWF said.

Agents also cited eight subjects for buying deer meat from Buller, and say one of the eight was also cited for possession of illegally taken deer.