The beautiful weather from Mother’s Day rolls into your Monday as Acadiana see temperatures this morning in the low to mid-50s! Highs this afternoon will run near 80° under mostly sunny skies as the humidity stays low for our area. Hotter and more humid weather is expected to slowly return to Acadiana over the next several days along with increasing rain chances. A few showers look possible on Wednesday with scattered activity more likely Thursday, Friday, and throughout the weekend. By Thursday, high temps will run in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Muggier air will be much more noticeable too.
Nice Start to Week but Hotter, Humid, and Unsettled Weather is on the Horizon
