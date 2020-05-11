1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATED: List coronavirus mitigation curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Nice Start to Week but Hotter, Humid, and Unsettled Weather is on the Horizon

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The beautiful weather from Mother’s Day rolls into your Monday as Acadiana see temperatures this morning in the low to mid-50s! Highs this afternoon will run near 80° under mostly sunny skies as the humidity stays low for our area. Hotter and more humid weather is expected to slowly return to Acadiana over the next several days along with increasing rain chances. A few showers look possible on Wednesday with scattered activity more likely Thursday, Friday, and throughout the weekend. By Thursday, high temps will run in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Muggier air will be much more noticeable too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar