NFAC rally features voter registration drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Before members of NFAC marched through downtown Lafayette, a voter registration station was set up in hopes of getting everyone in attendance, registered to vote.

Members of the NAACP, the village and other community organizations held the voter registration drive in Parc Sans Souci.

They called it: A vote for Tray.

Members of the community groups tell News Ten voting is important for their community, and they hope by getting more people registered it could mean better representation for all communities in public office.

Additionally, the groups are planning a ‘black out the vote day’ on October 16, hoping to get many more people registered to vote.

“We need to get people into office who can offer the black community the help they need, the equity they need and that people that stand up for the black community.”