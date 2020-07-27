Next Tropical System Likely to Form Soon in Central Atlantic
A broad area of low pressure in the central Atlantic is on track to becoming a tropical system soon, more than likely, Tropical Storm Isaias. Pronounced “ees-as-EE-ahs”. There is a lot of time to watch as it heads westward. Too early to know if it reaches the U.S. but models are suggesting a northerly turn to the east coast in the 8 to 10 day period.