Nexstar Media and KLFY News 10 donate $5,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana

IRVING, Tx. (KLFY) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today it will donate $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana on behalf of KLFY News 10 (CBS), the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Lafayette, La. area. The donation will be specifically directed to efforts to the “Youth for Unity” program, aimed at improving attitudes and behaviors related to diversity and inclusion.

The Youth for Unity program provides youth and parents with the groundwork that will help them better understand diversity and combat prejudice, bigotry, and discrimination. This program consists of a comprehensive, broad-based set of activities and conversation starters that build the capacity of local Clubs to help members appreciate themselves as unique and special individuals; understand our society’s diversity; recognize bias and unfairness; take personal leadership in confronting bias. The implementation of Youth for Unity is designed to promote three primary outcomes:

1. Cultivate individuality: Youth learn to value their individuality, which is the unique combination of qualities that makes them who they are.

2. Build cultural identity: Youth participants respect the beliefs, traditions, and values of the culture they belong to.

3. Appreciate diversity: Young people learn about diverse cultures and groups and begin to appreciate the richness and depth that diversity brings to our society.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s mission is to ensure our Club members have what is needed to succeed in life, with respect for self and one another’s differences as a central focus of our programs,” said Missy Bienvenu Andrade, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. “The Nexstar Foundation’s support of Youth for Unity will provide activities and conversation starters that help our youth appreciate their uniqueness, better understand diversity, recognize bias and unfairness, and the tools needed to engage is meaningful and productive discussions with their peers.”

Commenting on the donation, Fran McRae, Vice President and General Manager of KLFY News 10 said, “KLFY is extremely proud of its long relationship with and support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, and we are pleased to support this important initiative to promote a better understanding of diversity and inclusion. Giving back to the local communities served by Nexstar in 116 markets across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are proud to make this donation of $5,000 on behalf of KLFY-TV, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and our more than 12,000 employees.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.