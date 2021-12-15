News 10’s Top Stories

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Judge Michelle Odinet is being called to resign after a video surfaced recorded in her home, of her and others making racial slurs.
- Murder suspect has pled guilty to the battery of school bus driver.
- Suspect now in custody after State Police and Sheriff’s office searched for several hours.
- Parents were concerned after a threat was made on social media against a middle school.
- Treamell Robertson, Jr., 18, identified as shooting victim in Baldwin.
- Search for survivors continues in Kentucky. President Biden expected to travel to the state today.
- Nursing home, Eunice Manor, continues to adjust visitation policies due to the ongoing pandemic.
- Today’s Forecast: mid 60s with patchy fog this morning, warm and sunny afternoon.