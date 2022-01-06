LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up with News 10’s Morning Rush as you head out the door!
Today’s Headlines;
- CDC expands eligibility of Pfizer booster to anyone 12 and up.
- KLFY investivates the legitimacy of some pop-up COVID testing sites. One sits on Ambassador Caffery and Verot School Rd.
- Two boys die in a house fire. 8 year old taken to the hospital.
- Today marks the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. President Biden scheduled to address the nation.
- Duson Police dash-cam video of crash that ended a police pursuit.
- Bishop Roy Winbush, founder of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ in Lafayette, Crowley and Opelousas, was laid to rest on Wednesday.
- Acadiana Eats: Suires’ Grocery and Restaurant
- Today’s Forecast: upper 50s morning, lower 70s this afternoon.