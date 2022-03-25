LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- The mayor of St. Martinville now has Veto authority.
- Lafayette Consolidated Government is suing St. Martin Parish government. This comes after St. Martin Parish threatened to sue LCG last week.
- An overturned 18-wheeler shut down I-10 west exit ramp at University Ave. all morning.
- A Lafayette man was sentenced to 35 years in the 2017 kidnapping case of his estranged wife.
- Police arrested Joe Kemp on multiple drug charges after intercepting a package of nearly 5,000 pills.
- President Biden took part in NATO, G-7, and EU Summits yesterday.
- Election day is tomorrow. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
- NOLA Zydeco Fest is happening tomorrow.
- Downtown Alive is kicking off this weekend!
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 40s this morning, into the mid 70s this afternoon. Beautiful weekend ahead.