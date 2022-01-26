LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- U.S. averaged about 2,200 deaths a day in the past week, the highest rate since last February.
- Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory says the COVID-19 pandemic is a balancing act as the parish faces staffing shortages.
- A business owner is warning people to be cautious about theft after two people were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from the businesses work truck.
- Tax preparer in St. Mary parish barred from filing for anyone besides herself due to fraud.
- The Lafayette Parish sheriff’s office now has hundreds of cameras able to watch for crime in real-time.
- Libraries in Lafayette parish will be shutting down on Sundays to stay afloat.
- New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, announced Tuesday, that he is retiring.
- Today’s Forecast: morning temps in the 30s, afternoon mostly sunny in the mid 50s.