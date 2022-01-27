LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- There is an active investigation into the cause of the Westlake chemical storage explosion that injured 6 people.
- Rayne mother is speaking out after she says her teenage daughter was accidentally shot by Lafayette police.
- Two teenagers arrested, multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Breaux Bridge.
- One local woman is seeking community support to help send her friend to a long term mental health facility. a GoFundMe is linked on the KLFY website.
- President Biden is expected to make an official announcement today about Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement.
- Five Lafayette Parish inmates in quarantine at least seven days according to the Director of Public Communications.
- CDC predicts at least 62,000 deaths from COVID over the next 4 weeks.
- Starting this Friday, mobile sports betting will be live in Louisiana.
- Acadiana Eats: Southern Kreole Cravings Food Truck
- Today’s Forecast: 30s this morning, lower 60s this afternoon.