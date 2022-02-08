LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Cody Pierson faces charges of attempted second degree murder after a shooting on South Pierce that left one hospitalized.
- Following his arrest for battery, Alvin Kamara’s court date has been set for March 8th. He could face one to five years.
- A Jennings family escaped a house fire with minor injuries.
- Over 100,000 Russian troops are now conducting exercises along the Ukrainian border.
- Superintendent Tommy Byler says the school board is exploring the idea of a balanced calendar to help with students’ learning loss.
- Last night bells rang out to remember the more than 900,000 lives that were lost to COVID-19 in America.
- New women’s shelter coming to St. Landry parish.
- Saints have named their new head coach: Dennis Allen.
- Acadiana Eats Live: Tabouleh Lebanese Cuisine
- Today’s Forecast: 30s this morning, highs in the lower 60s