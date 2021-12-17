News 10 Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Governor Edwards is calling for the resignation of Judge Michelle Odinet.
- District Attorney Bo Duhe will meet with the Iberia Parish Sheriff about requesting State Police further investigate the disappearance and death of Quawan Charles.
- Former Broussard Police officer suing the city, claims officials did not properly investigate sexual harassment allegations against former chief.
- Experts urge Americans to get vaccinated as Omicron variant continues to spread.
- Ragin Cajun Football gave back by helping clean a wildlife area for New Orleans Bowl Service Day.
- Today’s Forecast: 60s this morning, cloudy lower 80s afternoon