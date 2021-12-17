News 10 Morning Rush

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Friday, December 17, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Jennifer Lane that was in progress. While responding to the complaint, deputies discovered the stolen gray Cadillac sedan followed by other individuals in a gold SUV.

While on Highway 165, deputies observed the two vehicles turning into Renwick Street and then into the parking lot of a local convenience store. Upon arrival, deputies observed 18-year-old Josiah Micah Williams attempting to walk away from the stolen vehicle.