News 10 Morning Rush

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines:
- Cases continue to spike and testing lines grow longer by the day.
- Federal allocations of monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 are on hold pending updated data from the CDC.
- Oschner Lafayette General restricting visitation hours due to case counts.
- Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader who spent more than three decades in Washington, has died.
- Hall of Fame NFL coach, John Madden died yesterday morning at the age of 85.
- Funeral arrangements have been set for the three Iberia parish siblings who were killed in a two vehicle crash.
- Two shootings left two people injured in Eunice Monday night. Police believe they are retaliatory.
- Evangeline parish school board member being asked to step down after being accused by a community advocate of using a racial slur and threatening him.
- Today’s Forecast: muggy 70s temps this morning, lower 80s this afternoon.