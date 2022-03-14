LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Top Headlines:
- An American journalist was killed in a Russian missile attack on an airbase near the Poland border.
- Former President Barack Obama says he’s tested positive for the Coronavirus.
- Louisiana’s Regular Session resumes today. Lawmakers have significant financial and educational decision to make.
- Police in Lafayette are investigating a weekend shooting that left two people injured.
- Fire destroyed a house on 11th street in Lafayette early Sunday morning.
- Oscar winning actor William Hurt, 71, has died due to prostate cancer.
- Tom Brady un-retired from football on Sunday after his final touchdown ball sold for $500,000 on Saturday.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: C.C. Adcock
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 40s this morning, into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.