News 10 Headlines

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– December 1 is World AIDS Day, and while it is generally a day to remember those who lost their lives, the Louisiana Department of Health says they are also concentrating on reducing the number of HIV cases.

In 1988, World AIDS Day was the first day that was ever dedicated to global health and is observed on the first of December every year. People from around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.