News 10 Headlines

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your way out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Opelousas.
- Lafayette Christian Academy former baseball coach arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
- Mother speaks out about the delays in Vermillion Parish court involving her daughter and a man charged with carnal knowledge in 2019.
- 15-year-old boy in custody following Michigan school shooting.
- Supreme Court will hear arguments concerning Mississippi law banning abortion beyond 15 weeks.
- FDA advisory panel will endorse a new pill to treat COVID-19.
- Shot for $100 program extended to Dec. 31.
- Foodnet’s Food for Families Food drive: Jennings. More information here.
- Jingle Jamz in Cankton this Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Today’s Forecast: 40- 50s morning; sunny and warmer afternoon in the mid 70s