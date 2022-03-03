LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- A Confederate monument will be coming down in St. Landry parish. This comes after the Parish Council voted tonight to remove the monument Wednesday night.
- The UN says over 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine and over 2,000 citizens have been killed.
- The White House has rolled out a plan to return to normalcy including testing and treatment in one shop.
- Is reimbursement owed to St. Landry Parish council member? Councilwoman Nancy Carriere awaits her answer.
- The Lafayette Police Officer, who was fired then got his job back, faces losing his job again.
- Acadiana Eats: food spots for Lenten season
- Today’s Forecast: chilly morning in the 40s, rising into the 70s this afternoon.