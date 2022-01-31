LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on your top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Tycoby Arceneaux, 30, was arrested after police discovered 10 pounds of meth, $8,000, and a rifle in his home.
- A man was shot several times in his car early Sunday morning and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
- Pop-a-licious will be returning on Valentine’s day, bouncing back after staffing and supply shortages.
- One Louisiana folk artist is sharing Louisiana’s culture with the world through art.
- The Cincinnati Bengals will play in their first Super Bowl in 33 years against the Los Angeles Rams.
- Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Ray Thibodeaux
- Today’s Forecast: 40s this morning, lower 70s this afternoon with light showers