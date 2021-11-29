News 10 Daily Headlines

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Catch up with News 10’s Morning Rush on your way out the door!

Today’s Headlines:

  • The U.S. is restricting travel from eight countries in Southern Africa where the Omicron variant was first detected.
  • UL’s Head Coach Billy Napier will be headed to University of Florida next season. Students and fans wish him the best.
  • State residents and small businesses who still need to apply for FEMA disaster aid due to Hurricane Ida have until today to do so.
  • A Lafayette church and several other businesses along W. Pinhook were vandalized Saturday night.
  • Cyber Monday has become as important to the kick-off of the holiday shopping season as Black Friday.
  • The Ambassador of France, Phillipe Etienne and his wife will be visiting Lafayette.
  • Voters in Acadia, Iberia, St. Landry and St. Mary parishes can head to the polls early for the Dec. 11 elections.
  • News 10 will highlight several food drop locations across Acadiana for Foodnets Food for Families food drive. More details on KLFY website.
  • Today’s forecast: very chilly morning, sunny, upper 60s to mid 70s afternoon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar