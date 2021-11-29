News 10 Daily Headlines

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Catch up with News 10’s Morning Rush on your way out the door!
Today’s Headlines:
- The U.S. is restricting travel from eight countries in Southern Africa where the Omicron variant was first detected.
- UL’s Head Coach Billy Napier will be headed to University of Florida next season. Students and fans wish him the best.
- State residents and small businesses who still need to apply for FEMA disaster aid due to Hurricane Ida have until today to do so.
- A Lafayette church and several other businesses along W. Pinhook were vandalized Saturday night.
- Cyber Monday has become as important to the kick-off of the holiday shopping season as Black Friday.
- The Ambassador of France, Phillipe Etienne and his wife will be visiting Lafayette.
- Voters in Acadia, Iberia, St. Landry and St. Mary parishes can head to the polls early for the Dec. 11 elections.
- News 10 will highlight several food drop locations across Acadiana for Foodnets Food for Families food drive. More details on KLFY website.
- Today’s forecast: very chilly morning, sunny, upper 60s to mid 70s afternoon