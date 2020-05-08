Newly approved electrical contract in Kaplan means nearly 20% rate decrease for residents, businesses

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- The Kaplan City Council approved a new electrical contract with Slemco Thursday night, which is expected to drop rates for residents and businesses.

News 10 reported on the contract proposal Thursday, before Kaplan City Council’s vote.

Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel said it’s good news for the city.

“I would really love for this to be able to be something very good for Kaplan. I think that we will be able to attract new businesses now that our utility rates are comparable to other areas,” the mayor said Thursday.

Kloesel said the new electrical contract will reduce the electrical rates for Kaplan on average between 19 to 21%.​​

“The businesses have shared a bigger portion of the burden so their decrease is a little bit more so the businesses, you’re looking at a little over 20%. Residents on average about 19%,” explained Kloesel.

He said the new contract is for five years with no increase in rates.​​

“In addition to the reduced rates, we are also going to get 400 linemen man hours from Slemco to use at any time during the year that we want too,” said Kloesel.​

The mayor said he and his administration have worked hard to bring some relief to residents with this new proposed electrical contract with Slemco.​

“We’ve had people looking to buy houses within Kaplan. When it gets time to checking out utility rates, they backed out so our rates are now very competitive.”​​​

Kloesel tells News 10 they are signing the new electrical contract on June 1. It will then take effect for the July billing where residents and businesses will see a decrease in their electrical rates.