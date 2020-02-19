Newborn puppies tossed in St. Martin Parish river; police release image of suspected vehicle

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) St. Martin Parish Sheriff Deputies say they received a tip that the driver of a small white single cab truck briefly stopped on a bridge by Potato Shed Road and tossed a bag into the water.

When they arrived, deputies say, they found eight live new born black lab puppies inside the bag.

The suspect’s truck was described by the witness as a possible older model white Toyota or Nissan single cab truck, with a silver dog box in the back of the truck with bright yellow borders around the door of the dog box.

Video surveillance captured what appears to be the suspect’s vehicle traveling south on the Henderson levee road, towards Pat’s Seafood Restaurant.

Anyone that recognizes the vehicle or knows the owner of this vehicle, is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.