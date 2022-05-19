LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The New Vision Leadership Foundation on Thursday held it’s first annual honors celebration.

It happened at the Creole Soiree Event Center in Lafayette.

The evening opened with remarks by the CEO and was followed by the honors celebration.

Nearly 40 honors were presented, many with multiple recipients.







During the ceremony, Amilia Washington was recognized for having the highest GPA, 4.0.

The CEO’s choice award went to Taylon Roy.

Abriana Rubin was given the Female Leadership award and Jordan Breaux was presented with the Male Leadership award.

The highlight of the event was the “Changing of the Guard Ritual” among outgoing seniors and current members.

Visit New Vision Leadership Vision Foundation to learn more.