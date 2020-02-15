Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New principal announced for St. Cecilia School in Broussard

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Teurlings Catholic Science teacher Kyle Bourque has been named the new principal at St. Cecilia School in Broussard.

In making the announcement on social media, St. Cecilia administrators noted:  

“Mr. Bourque…has ten years of teaching experience and comes to us with an eager and open heart to learn, listen and lead.”

Bourque will continue teaching at Teurlings through the remainder of the current school year and take over as principal at St. Cecilia in the fall, the post noted.

He has a Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and a Master of Science degree from Clemson University.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar