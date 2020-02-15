New principal announced for St. Cecilia School in Broussard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Teurlings Catholic Science teacher Kyle Bourque has been named the new principal at St. Cecilia School in Broussard.

In making the announcement on social media, St. Cecilia administrators noted:

“Mr. Bourque…has ten years of teaching experience and comes to us with an eager and open heart to learn, listen and lead.”

Bourque will continue teaching at Teurlings through the remainder of the current school year and take over as principal at St. Cecilia in the fall, the post noted.

He has a Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and a Master of Science degree from Clemson University.