New jobs coming to Acadiana with the opening of two PPE manufacturing facilities

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — Today, Gov. Edwards and Sen. Cassidy joined Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas, SafeSource Direct CEO Justin Hollingsworth, and other officials to announce the development of two manufacturing facilities for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Acadiana Region projects will create a combined 1,221 new direct jobs, and Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will result in a combined 992 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 2,200 new jobs.

Ochsner Health partnered with Trax Development to create SafeSource Direct LLC. SafeSource is investing $150 million to develop the facilities, with $73 million to retrofit an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lafayette Parish that will also house its headquarters, and $77 million for the development of a new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in St. Martin Parish.

“Today’s announcement is not only a celebration of the new jobs SafeSource Direct will create and the economic activity it will generate, but also an opportunity to thank Ochsner and Trax for an investment that truly meets our novel moment,” said Gov. Edwards.

“A year ago, states across the union were grappling with a shortage of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus spread. Even now, the need for PPE is great and that demand will continue for the foreseeable future,” Gov. Edwards continued. “I am proud to say that, with this new project, Louisiana will play a key role in preventing the U.S. from facing such a shortage again.”

SafeSource Direct will manufacture, warehouse and directly distribute PPE for health care and other industries in Louisiana and nationwide.

Construction of the facilities is underway, with the Lafayette Parish facility expected to commence commercial operations by the third quarter of 2021. Hiring for the new facilities will begin in mid-2021, with all positions to be filled by the end of 2023. Those interested in applying for roles at the SafeSource facilities in Broussard are encouraged to explore job opportunities at http://www.ledfaststart.com/SafeSourceDirect.