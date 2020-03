JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) The City of Jeanerette will have a new police chief on Monday when Dusty Vallot is sworn in at a special board of alderman meeting.

Vallot, who was selected by the board last month to lead the department, replaces former Police Chief Jeffery Matthews who was fired in 2017.

Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin has served as interim chief.