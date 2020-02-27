New industrial park to break ground in Broussard

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A new 49.74-acre industrial park has been announced in St. Martin Parish.

According to regional chamber of commerce, One Acadiana, Spanish Trail Industrial Park will bring the number of certified sites in the region to 16.

“Certified sites are a crucial first step in growing jobs and investment in the area and serve as a landing pad for businesses looking to start, relocate, or expand in Acadiana,” the chamber said in its statement.

One Acadiana, along with Broussard Economic Development Corporation and St. Martin Economic Development Authority, will make a formal site certification announcement at 2 p.m. on Thursday at 104 South Jefferson Street in Broussard.