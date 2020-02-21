New Iberia’s Little River Inn up for sale, closing for good this weekend

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The owners and operators of New Iberia’s Little River Inn announced in a press release today that they’re stepping away from the restaurant for personal reasons and putting the 32-year-old business up for sale.

The restaurant first opened its doors in 1988, according to owners Lori and Richard Hurst. Located in the original BF Trappey office building, it overlooks the famous Bernard F Trappey Oak, estimated to have been planted in 1630.

The pair also own Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn in Broussard — that location will remain open and may even expand.

Richard and Lori Hurst

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make,” said Richard Hurst. “Both Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn and Little River Inn have been in the family for many years. If not for personal family reasons, we wouldn’t have even considered parting with Little River.”

The Hursts said they would like the restaurant to stay open under new, local management, as opposed to a national chain or out-of-state owners.

“It’s a great opportunity for a local family, group of businesspeople, or friends,” said Richard Hurst. “Rather than sell to an out-of-area, out-of-state, national chain or to close the doors, knowing that locals are at the helm does, in a way, keep it in the family.”

Those interested in acquiring Little River Inn Restaurant call: (337) 837-4265 or email Richard@Riverside.Restaurant.