New Iberia woman arrested on numerous drug charges

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 34-year-old New Iberia woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

34-year-old Katherine Eastin was arrested Tuesday on Main Highway in St. Martinville for distribution of schedule I (Marijuana), transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, criminal conspiracy and possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine)

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the arrest happened following a narcotics investigation regarding reports of suspected illegal drug activity.

Eastin was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $39,500.

Breaux says to report any suspected illegal drug activity in your neighborhood using the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line (337) 394-2626 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.