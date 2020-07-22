COVID-19 daily updates

New Iberia woman arrested on numerous drug charges

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 34-year-old New Iberia woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

34-year-old Katherine Eastin was arrested Tuesday on Main Highway in St. Martinville for distribution of schedule I (Marijuana), transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, criminal conspiracy and possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine)

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the arrest happened following a narcotics investigation regarding reports of suspected illegal drug activity.

Eastin was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $39,500.

Breaux says to report any suspected illegal drug activity in your neighborhood using the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line (337) 394-2626 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar