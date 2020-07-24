New Iberia woman arrested, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia woman has been arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business.

New Iberia police arrested Linda Boutte on charges of Theft of over $25,000 dollars. Police say she stole more than $200,000 dollars from a business where she was the Office Manager.

The investigation by the New Iberia Police Department began in February when they were contacted by a business owner alleging an employee stole funds from the business over a period of time.

After examining the company’s financial records, Detectives estimated that over $200,000.00 in funds were missing from the company. Boutte was employed as Office Manager for the business, in control of the financial accounts.

Based off their investigation, detectives believe Boutte was the suspect and arrested her.