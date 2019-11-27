New Iberia uses emergency funds to upgrade computer system after being hit by cyberattack

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- During a New Iberia City Council meeting last week, the city’s computer systems suddenly shut down.

The council would learn that they too had been a victim of a cyberattack that left 10 percent of government servers down statewide last week.

“Everything was shut down. We couldn’t do anything. It was panic mode, really,” New Iberia Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said.

Doerle said while the servers were down, city business was stalled.

“Everything is computers with us: work orders, taxes, everything. So we were down. We couldn’t do anything,” Doerle said.

When the city’s computer system first went down, Doerle said the council thought the network had simply malfunctioned.

“We were having some issues. We’ve got some old equipment, computers and things and hardware,” Doerle said.

When city government found out it was actually a cyberattack, they decided it was time to upgrade the old computer systems in case of a future attack.

“We have some emergency funds that we use for hurricanes and luckily, legally, we could use those funds for this because it was an emergency,” Doerle said.

Doerle said the city is using $75,000 from an emergency fund account, but the city council plans to put money back into the account for future emergencies.

Councilman Doerle says luckily, the city did not lose any information in the cyber attack.

New Iberia’s computer system is back up and running now. It is unknown when the upgrade will be completely finished.