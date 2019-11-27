Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

New Iberia uses emergency funds to upgrade computer system after being hit by cyberattack

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- During a New Iberia City Council meeting last week, the city’s computer systems suddenly shut down.

The council would learn that they too had been a victim of a cyberattack that left 10 percent of government servers down statewide last week.

“Everything was shut down. We couldn’t do anything. It was panic mode, really,” New Iberia Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said.

Doerle said while the servers were down, city business was stalled.

“Everything is computers with us: work orders, taxes, everything. So we were down. We couldn’t do anything,” Doerle said.

When the city’s computer system first went down, Doerle said the council thought the network had simply malfunctioned.

“We were having some issues. We’ve got some old equipment, computers and things and hardware,” Doerle said.

When city government found out it was actually a cyberattack, they decided it was time to upgrade the old computer systems in case of a future attack.

“We have some emergency funds that we use for hurricanes and luckily, legally, we could use those funds for this because it was an emergency,” Doerle said.

Doerle said the city is using $75,000 from an emergency fund account, but the city council plans to put money back into the account for future emergencies.

Councilman Doerle says luckily, the city did not lose any information in the cyber attack.

New Iberia’s computer system is back up and running now. It is unknown when the upgrade will be completely finished.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
16 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories