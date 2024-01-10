NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — Earlier this week the ticketing system for speed cameras in New Iberia has gone into effect. This comes a month after having tickets and warnings waived because of public concern about inaccurate readings.

News 10 previously reported on a Dec. 2023 council meeting, where New Iberia citizens expressed concerns about flawed speed cameras and the tickets they received in the mail. Marlon Lewis, District 2 City Councilman, says a decision was made to extend a grace period on tickets and citations until January 8th.

“As many people know, all of the tickets that were handed out last month,” Lewis said. “All of those were waived and we served as a warning.”

Although the ticket extension ended this week, causing the speed cameras to go into full effect, Dan Doerle, District 6 City Councilman says there is still a small grace period and tickets can be appealed.

“Well we are giving a grace of 11 miles per hour over the set speed limit,” said Doerle. “But one thing, we have a power system. So right now, if you do go 11 miles over the speed limit, it will be $80.”

He says the appeal process could take anywhere from one month to forty-five days, but the option to do so is there.

“When you get the ticket in the mail, from the company, you can fill it out and they’ll send it to the city and notify you when a judge will be in place to appeal it,” said Doerle.

The speed cameras are located near a few schools and are in effect during school zone hours. Both councilmen say the overall goal is to keep people, safe, especially in school zones.

“And it is a safe thing. And it’s until someone gets hurt, then people question why have you not taken care of this? We try to be proactive on this,” Doerle explained.

Officials just want to remind everyone about speeding and adhering to the speed limit.

“We were trying to get the message to slow down in school zones,” said Lewis. “And I think we got that message out. The message is pretty clear.”

