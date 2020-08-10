New Iberia shooting victim identified, community activist, minister speaks out about his death

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- New Iberia police say they responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Mississippi Street Sunday afternoon.

They found Quantravious Alexis, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Friends and family of the victim say he had been in a fight.

“Quan, he had found a job, but he lost the job. I don’t know what he lost the job for, but he ended up out here. And he got into a melee with a guy, and it turned out bad. It turned out fateful. It turned out to be a tragic fatality,”

Davis says he took Alexis under his wing six years ago and has been mentoring him ever since.

He says he’s devastated he couldn’t prevent Alexis’ death.

Related to this story UPDATE: New Iberia Police identify suspect in weekend fatal shooting Video

“You don’t have to get in a fight with anyone. In this case, there was a fight, but you don’t have to get into a fight,” Davis said. “You can get into a simple disagreement, a simple, verbal disagreement, and that can cost you your life. That’s not a hypothetical language. That’s realistic. That can cost you your life. That’s where we’re at.”

Less than two weeks before Alexis was murdered, Qutin Collins, 23, was shot and killed less than a block away on Lynn Circle.

Davis says there’s now a spirit of murder in the neighborhood.

“The spirit of murder is becoming more flagrant. It’s becoming more flagrant and more bold,” he told News 10.

Police are now searching for Tyron Deshean Chevalier, 21, for second-degree murder.

They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

They believe he is armed and dangerous.