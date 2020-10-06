New Iberia school goes virtual during quarantine period when teachers, students test positive

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Just over a week ago, two teachers and two students tested positive for the coronavirus at Highland Baptist Christian School in New Iberia.

To avoid an outbreak, the school closed and sent students home to do virtual learning for two weeks.

“We had a couple of teachers and one student, so after that we made the decision for the whole high school to go virtual,” Assistant Administrator Brittney White said.

White says the high school students quarantine started September 23 after teachers and a student tested positive.

Elementary and middle school students continued learning on campus.

“We have three separate buildings on campus- elementary, middle and high school. So we work really hard to keep everything separate, but when we found out we had one kid in middle school who had it, we said we’re just going to go virtual now for middle school,” White added.

Right now all high school students and middle school students must stay home, continuing their studies through a combination of recorded lessons and zoom lessons.

“When you’re a small school and you’re playing sports and stuff and you have one person on that team, you have several people that need to quarantine. So if you have a big group that needs to quarantine, it makes more sense to say, ‘Ok, we’ll all go virtual for a couple of weeks,'” she said.

She says having students virtually learn during a quarantine period not only keeps students safe. It keeps parents informed about what’s happening inside their child’s school.

“When we put the high school virtual and we put the middle school virtual, we let all our whole school body know, all of our families, even if their child wasn’t in high school or middle school. We said, ‘Look, this is what’s going on. We just want to keep you informed,'” White said. “We made a commitment from the very beginning to be very transparent with our families about what’s going on in our campus.”