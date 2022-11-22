NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Roadway issues have become a huge problem for New Iberia government and residents.

Potholes, uneven pavement and deteriorated road patches are seen on multiple city streets.

New Iberia District two City Councilman, Marlon Lewis, said the city is aware of the issues troubling residents and is doing what they are able to.

“Over time it is just wear-n-tear. That is every city in Louisiana, but we are addressing our problem here in New Iberia the best way we can,” said Lewis.

A failed reallocation of an old road tax has the New Iberia government wondering how to approach the problem with the thought of the residents in mind since it affects them the most.

“We are just trying to do what we can to get our citizens to understand that if you want better and safer roads to get to and from school, to and from the hospital, transport your kids to softball games (and) baseball games, then consider this reallocation of (the) old tax,” said Lewis.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, New Iberia Mayor, Freddie Decourt, will be set up in front of city hall to meet with residents concerning road issues and how to enhance the city to be a better and safer place to live.